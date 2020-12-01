Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,752 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,752 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

