Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 36,260 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 62,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of VGM opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.