Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 41,016 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,156 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 41,016 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

