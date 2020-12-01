Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 52,791 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,791 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $99,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.