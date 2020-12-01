Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,373 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.97. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,419 shares of company stock worth $12,245,111 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.