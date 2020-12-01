Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 59,166 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 163,364 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at $19,251,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

