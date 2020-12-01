Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,704 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $726.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $729.12 and its 200-day moving average is $662.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

