Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 95,672 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,672 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,970 shares of company stock worth $604,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

