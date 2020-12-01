Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 145.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,483 shares of company stock worth $12,916,646 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

