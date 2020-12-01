Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,200 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,588 shares of company stock worth $14,573,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

