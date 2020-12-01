Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 31,757 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Amdocs worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

