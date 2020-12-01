Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

MCHP opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

