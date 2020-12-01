Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after buying an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,318.

A number of research firms have commented on A. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

