Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $179.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

