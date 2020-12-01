Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

