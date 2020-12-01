Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.45 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after purchasing an additional 324,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after purchasing an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,772,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

