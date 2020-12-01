Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 174.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.
CLX stock opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $146.70 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.
The Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
