Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

