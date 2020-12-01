Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

