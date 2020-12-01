Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $8.13 Million Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.58% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $3,519,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPRX opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $399.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.