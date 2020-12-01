Head-To-Head Analysis: F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 11.18% 6.23% 0.63% First Bank 19.27% 8.37% 0.86%

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F & M Bank and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $48.13 million 1.58 $4.51 million N/A N/A First Bank $88.17 million 1.98 $13.44 million $0.74 12.55

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for F & M Bank and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Bank has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Given First Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Bank beats F & M Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and property/casualty insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 11 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

