Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

