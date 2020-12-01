HEIDI (HDI) Price Down 86.8% Over Last 7 Days

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 86.8% lower against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $67,557.23 and approximately $360.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

