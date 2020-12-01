Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HGDPF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Helgeland Sparebank has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14.
About Helgeland Sparebank
