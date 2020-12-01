Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) (LON:HRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,962.00

Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) (LON:HRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,962 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 1,944 ($25.40), with a volume of 65044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,902 ($24.85).

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,847.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,650.40.

Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.