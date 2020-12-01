Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 182.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

HTGC opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

