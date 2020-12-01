Heritage Trust Co Acquires 10,192 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Shares of ET opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

