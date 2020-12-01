Heritage Trust Co Acquires 23 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold 9,050 shares of company stock worth $6,536,846 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $726.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

