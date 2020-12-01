Heritage Trust Co Acquires 43 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $534.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $537.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.56.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

