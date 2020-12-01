Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.97 and its 200-day moving average is $262.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

