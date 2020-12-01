Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 236.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.