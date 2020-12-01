Heritage Trust Co Buys 102 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,599 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $516.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $560.16 and a 200 day moving average of $590.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

