Heritage Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 113,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 297,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,862,290. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

