Heritage Trust Co Buys New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,348 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 742,635 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 44,149 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $214,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 336,146 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 72,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.86 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

