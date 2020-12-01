Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 771,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 211,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.