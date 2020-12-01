Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

