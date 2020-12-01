Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,883,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.