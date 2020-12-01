Heritage Trust Co Has $233,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after buying an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.