Heritage Trust Co Has $297,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $162.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $167.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.52.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $184,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.