Heritage Trust Co Has $368,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Eaton by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Eaton by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 70,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

NYSE ETN opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

