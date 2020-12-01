Heritage Trust Co Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,534. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

