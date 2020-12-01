Heritage Trust Co Has $833,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.48 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

