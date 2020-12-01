Heritage Trust Co Has $9.93 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after acquiring an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,139 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $380.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

