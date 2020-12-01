Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

