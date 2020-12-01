Heritage Trust Co Invests $127,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alcoa by 933.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.19. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

