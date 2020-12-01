Heritage Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,642,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortive by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB upped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

