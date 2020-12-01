Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cintas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cintas by 22.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $355.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.25 and a 200 day moving average of $307.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

