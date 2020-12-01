Heritage Trust Co Purchases 734 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

LNT stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.