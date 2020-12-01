Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Heritage Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 311,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

