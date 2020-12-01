Heritage Trust Co Purchases Shares of 444 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,655 shares of company stock valued at $34,162,646. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $536.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

